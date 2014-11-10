Topics

Font of the day: Selfie

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Selfie by Maximiliano Sproviero.

Selfie font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Selfie by Maximiliano Sproviero

A connected, sans serif typeface, Selfie was based on the vintage signage scripts seen in Galerías of Buenos Aires. Its creator Maximiliano Sproviero comments on the design: "My very first aim with Selfie was to make a font that would serve as company to those self-shot pictures that have become so popular nowadays. However, the font turned into something more interesting: I realised it had enough potential to stand-alone.

"Selfie proves that geometry itself can be really attractive. In this font, elegance is not achieved with the already-known contrast between thicks and thins of calligraphy, but with the purity of form." Selfie is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of a 25 per cent discount on all weights.

Selfie font

Selfie font

Selfie font

