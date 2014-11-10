Font of the day: Selfie

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Selfie by Maximiliano Sproviero

A connected, sans serif typeface, Selfie was based on the vintage signage scripts seen in Galerías of Buenos Aires. Its creator Maximiliano Sproviero comments on the design: "My very first aim with Selfie was to make a font that would serve as company to those self-shot pictures that have become so popular nowadays. However, the font turned into something more interesting: I realised it had enough potential to stand-alone.

"Selfie proves that geometry itself can be really attractive. In this font, elegance is not achieved with the already-known contrast between thicks and thins of calligraphy, but with the purity of form." Selfie is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of a 25 per cent discount on all weights.