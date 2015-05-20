Font of the day: Serendipity

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Serendipity from Maroon Baboon

A new handwritten font for 2015, Serendipity was created by the team at design agency The Hungry JPEG. Including 90 different hand drawn characters for a range of languages and dialects, Serendipity is currently available to download for free over on Creative Market. But hurry – this offer ends soon!

