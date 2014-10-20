Font of the day: Shentox

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Shentox by Eduardo Manso

Type designer Eduardo Manso created contemporary typeface Shentox after a visit to London back in 2008. Inspired by the square font used on British car registration plates, Manso began working on his font immediately and has been developing it ever since.

"Despite the starting point being inspired by simple, everyday car plates, the font soon evolved into something fine and very rich in detail," he comments on MyFonts. "Even though the square genre is very restrictive, Shentox is a highly legible contemporary font with a full range of weights, useable not only as a display family for headlines and posters, but as a distinct, clean font family for branding and general editorial use."

Shentox is available to purchase from MyFonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com