Font of the day: Slug

Slug by FaceType

Today's font of choice is this retro-style design Slug, by Vienna based foundry Facetype. The team describe the font online: "Slug is a clean, geometric font, like the one widely used in the 1970s. To give the user a wide range of possibilities, we made not only a single and a double version, but also provided a bicolor solution: by combining bicolor A and B, you will create astounding multicolored pieces of typography."

Slug is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

