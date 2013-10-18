Topics

Font of the day: Slug

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Slug by FaceType.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Slug by FaceType

Today's font of choice is this retro-style design Slug, by Vienna based foundry Facetype. The team describe the font online: "Slug is a clean, geometric font, like the one widely used in the 1970s. To give the user a wide range of possibilities, we made not only a single and a double version, but also provided a bicolor solution: by combining bicolor A and B, you will create astounding multicolored pieces of typography."

Slug is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles