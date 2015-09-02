Font of the day: Stoked

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Stoked by Marie-Michelle Dupuis

The name of today's font of choice pretty much sums up how we feel about the design. Stoked is cool display typeface, created by graphic designer Marie-Michelle Dupuis. "Stoked was rescued with love from a rejected five custom letters logo," she comments. "Convinced that its life wasn't meant to be abandoned so cruelly, I decided to give it 21 other friends. It's now up to you to decide what its faith will be."

Stoked is available to download for free, for both personal and commercial use, over on Behance.

