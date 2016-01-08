Font of the day: THIS

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

THIS by Corey Holms

Stencil typeface THIS is based on some lettering designer Corey Holms created years ago for a movie poster that was rejected by the client and ended up sat on his hard drive collecting digital dust.

Ressurected from the digital grave, THIS is now a fully fledged typeface, available to downlaod for free via the Fairgoods website.

