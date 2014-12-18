Font of the day: Unveil

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Unveil by Tré Seals

This unique display typeface Unveil was created by design student Tré Seals. "Made out of Futura and a lot of illustration, this font is perfect for a variety of applications," Seals comments on Behance.

"It's great for that suprise party, baby shower or block party invitation you're working on, and for those magazine spreads that require a special drop cap. This vector font comes in five different styles that allow you to layer them any way you see fit."

Unveil is available to download for free over on Behance.

