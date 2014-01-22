Font of the day: Vaud

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Vaud by Wordshape

Today's font of choice is Vaud by Wordshape. It is described as "a family of 40 weights of neutral, yet formally nuanced grotesk typefaces that takes inspiration from Helvetica, Akzidenz Grotesk, Univers and the original metal types from Switzerland, yet had a slightly larger x-height for more pronounced legibility".

Vaud is available to purchase from HypeForType, where all weights are currently being sold with a 50 per cent discount.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!