Font of the day: Wafer

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Wafer by Paul Reis

Today's typeface of choice is Wafer, by graphic designer Paul Reis. A 3D design, Wafer is a unique and creative headline font, providing dimension and perspective to your type.

Wafer is free for both personal and commercial use, and can be downloaded over on Behance.