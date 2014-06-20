Font of the day: Wild Pen

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Wild Pen by Manuel Eduardo Corradine

This handwritten typeface, Wild Pen, was created through an experimental pen made from recycled plastic bottle. A product of designer Manuel Eduardo Corradine, the family consists of five different styles, all of which allow presence of drops and blots of ink for an authentic feel.

Wild Pen is available to purchase from MyFonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com