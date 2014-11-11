Font of the day: Zodiaclaw

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Zodiaclaw by Zaher Almajed

Today's typeface of choice, Zodiaclaw, was created by art director Zaher Almajed. Inspired by lions claws, Almajed designed the font for 'those who want to be different'.

Almajed comments on Behance: "With some old classic European touches, Zodiaclaw is a humanist typeface that's based on traditional calligraphic forms, but with some new features in its shapes and strokes that provide a more open, elegant look."

Zodiaclaw is available to download for free over on Behance.