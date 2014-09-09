Greatest fonts countdown: 80 - PMN Caecilia

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 80th best typeface…

PMN Caecilia is the debut work of Peter Matthias Noordzij. It was named after the designer’s wife

Peter Matthias Noordzij, 1990

PMN Caecilia is the first font family by Peter Matthias Noordzij, who established The Enschedé Font Foundry in 1991. His debut work was released to Linotype, under whose care it became one of the most successful slab-serif text fonts.

The first drafts of Caecilia go back to 1983, when Noordzij was a third-year student at the Academy in The Hague. The large family’s strength is its combination of classical ideas and the typical Hague style – which is apparent in the clear forms and a dynamic italic.

The Yesterday iPhone app has adopted the font on account of it being so easy to read

