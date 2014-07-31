Greatest fonts countdown: 94 - Impact

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

But without further ado, here's the 94th best typeface ever...

Geoffrey Lee, 1965

Impact is an iconic typeface and still works well as a headline font. But over-use and misuse has pretty much killed it in the eyes of professional designers. It makes this list due to its huge popularity as a headline font over the last 10 years.

Compressed letter-spacing, minimal counterforms, high x-height and small ascenders and descenders make it immediately recognisable; and love it or hate it, you can't argue with its influence. Not great for body text, but in July 2010, Terrance Weinzierl and Steve Matteson designed an enhanced version of the typeface with OpenType features for Ascender Corp.

