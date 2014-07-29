Greatest fonts countdown: 95 - Bello Pro

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Bello Pro‚ thanks to OpenType‚ features 62 common English words that appear with a shadow automatically (and a range of neat ending swashes) when typed. It’s a beautiful, and bold script

Underware, 2005

Bello is an incredibly memorable, sturdy brush typeface from Underware – a Netherlands-based graphic and type design company founded in 1999 by Akiem Helmling, Bas Jacobs and Sami Kortemäki. With two contrasting styles, 'Connected' and 'Block Capitals', the carefully kerned and spaced design makes words set in Bello appear as one harmonious scripted unit.

This is all made possible in part by more than 60 ligatures, as well as beginning and end strokes that are automatically applied. As a further bonus, Bello Words – pre-designed catchwords – can be given a coloured shadow.

Bello is a sign painter’s script and small caps all in one typeface‚ and it takes full advantage of OpenType’s alternate glyph and ligature substitution

Room booking company Airbnb (www.airbnb.co.uk) uses Bello Pro in its logo

Bangkok agency Farmgroup created these Bello-based Christmas and New Year decorations for Siam Center (a shopping centre in Thailand) using drinking straws. See www.farmgroup.co.th for more

