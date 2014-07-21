Greatest fonts countdown: 98 - Open Sans

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Steve Matteson, 2011

A typeface commissioned by Google, Open Sans was designed by Steve Matteson, Type Director of Ascender Corp in 2011. According to Google, Open Sans is a humanist typeface, designed with an upright stress, open forms and a neutral, yet friendly appearance.

The typeface was optimised for print, web, and mobile interfaces, and has excellent legibility characteristics in its letterforms. Even though the font is free, it's great for web and mobile usage – being extremely legible at all sizes and friendly in appearance. See it in use at the likes of Virgin.com and design blog The Fox is Black.

Open Sans is a superb free font. Here it has been put to excellent use in the body text and information blocks of the homepage of The Fox is Black (www.thefoxisblack.com). Open Sans is complemented here by headers set in Univers

