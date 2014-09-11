Greatest fonts countdown: 79 - Bickham

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 79th best typeface…

Richard Lipton, 1997

Richard Lipton was born in New York in 1963 and studied art and design at Harpur College, before starting work in 1984 as a freelance illustrator and calligrapher. He spent eight years at Bitstream, where he revamped the font library and co-developed the exclusive font families Arrus and Cataneo.

He released his most successful typefaces at The Font Bureau (Bremen, Nutcracker, Shimano, Sloop and others) and Adobe (Bickham Script). Within only a few short years, the adaptable Bickham Script had become a best-seller in the USA. It was very popular as a wedding script, but it was also used heavily in editorial design and packaging.

The OpenType version of Bickham Script boasts sophisticated typographical features such as flourished forms and alternative glyphs

The 100 Best Typefaces Ever

This is an extract from The 100 Best Typefaces Ever, the definitive guide to the greatest fonts ever created, in association with FontShop AG.

