Jessica Hische targets typography lovers with stationery range

If you're keen on typography, you'll probably already know about Jessica Hische. Famous for her Daily Drop Cap project, she's now designed an exclusive range of stationery for Moo.com.

Hische began her Daily Drop Cap project in 2009, which involved posting an illustrative initial upper-case letter, or drop cap, every day - available for people to use on their own blogs - until she had created 12 complete alphabets.

The project’s popularity spilled over into products showcasing her creations, from letterpress prints to iPhone cases, and now this collection of luxurious, personalisable stationery.

Charity fundraiser

The collection is part of Moo.com's Luxe Project, which invites top creatives to raise money for their favourite charities. Hische will give 100 per cent of the net proceeds from her stationery to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

It offers you the chance select an illustrated letter from Hische that’s meaningful to you, and apply it to high-end letterheads, notecards, business cards and miniCards. Further personalisation is available with MOO’s Printfinity, allowing multiple pieces of artwork to be placed on the backs of each item.

