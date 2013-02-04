Topics

Letterpress coasters spread the love

This stunning collaborative project from Mama's Sauce is full of letterpress loveliness. You won't want to put your drinks on these!

Gourmet print and design shop Mama's Sauce has crafted something truly special here. Created in sup­port of the Hamilton Wood Type & Print Museum, these letterpress love coasters are a graphic designer's dream room accessory.

One of the designs featured in the love letterpress coaster collection

Mama's Sauce collaborated with a number of designers to bring out the best in letterpress design. The coast­ers were indi­vid­u­ally designed by Fuzzco, Justin Mezzell, Aaron Draplin, Dana Tanamachi, Jon Contino, Jessica Hische and Ross Moody with all pro­ceeds from sales going directly to the Hamilton Wood Type & Print Museum.

If you love these as much as we do, you'll be pleased to know that the coasters are currently available to pre-order.

All the money raised will go to Hamilton Wood Type & Print Museum

The col­lec­tion comes as a boxed set of seven typo­graphic, letterpress-printed coaster designs, pack­aged with paper (also letterpress-printed) pro­vided by French Paper Co.

Watch this! The making of Love Letters:

