Letterpress coasters spread the love

Gourmet print and design shop Mama's Sauce has crafted something truly special here. Created in sup­port of the Hamilton Wood Type & Print Museum, these letterpress love coasters are a graphic designer's dream room accessory.

One of the designs featured in the love letterpress coaster collection

Mama's Sauce collaborated with a number of designers to bring out the best in letterpress design. The coast­ers were indi­vid­u­ally designed by Fuzzco, Justin Mezzell, Aaron Draplin, Dana Tanamachi, Jon Contino, Jessica Hische and Ross Moody with all pro­ceeds from sales going directly to the Hamilton Wood Type & Print Museum.

If you love these as much as we do, you'll be pleased to know that the coasters are currently available to pre-order.

All the money raised will go to Hamilton Wood Type & Print Museum

The col­lec­tion comes as a boxed set of seven typo­graphic, letterpress-printed coaster designs, pack­aged with paper (also letterpress-printed) pro­vided by French Paper Co.

Watch this! The making of Love Letters:

