Letterpress coasters spread the love

Gourmet print and design shop Mama's Sauce has crafted something truly special here. Created in support of the Hamilton Wood Type & Print Museum, these letterpress love coasters are a graphic designer's dream room accessory.
Mama's Sauce collaborated with a number of designers to bring out the best in letterpress design. The coasters were individually designed by Fuzzco, Justin Mezzell, Aaron Draplin, Dana Tanamachi, Jon Contino, Jessica Hische and Ross Moody with all proceeds from sales going directly to the Hamilton Wood Type & Print Museum.
If you love these as much as we do, you'll be pleased to know that the coasters are currently available to pre-order.
The collection comes as a boxed set of seven typographic, letterpress-printed coaster designs, packaged with paper (also letterpress-printed) provided by French Paper Co.
Watch this! The making of Love Letters:
Like this? Read these!
- Inspirational examples of packaging design
- Awe-inspiring flip books
- 101 Photoshop tips, tricks and fixes to try today
Do you love the love letterpress coasters? Let us know in the comments box below!