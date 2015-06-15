Type project will fuel your creativity

These inspirational quotes could be the thing to get you through the day

Sometimes you need a little inspiration to get you through the day; whether it's a tough client or a programme that insists on crashing every five minutes, an inspirational quote from an iconic creative can often give you the push you need. This typography focused project does just that, with some inspiring artwork.

Madrid based graphic designer Alejandro López Becerro created these five design quotes about creativity for The American Institute of Graphic Arts. Using his signature geometric style, the 3D typography boasts quotes from the likes of Stefan Sagmeister, Woody Allen and Alan Fletcher.

Working with a wide range of clients, Becerro's work is always triumphant with bold colours and a unique execution. Scroll through the quotes below – you never know, they could be just the thing to get your creativity flowing again.

