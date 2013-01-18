Typography posters recreate classic movie quotes

If you're a regular visitor to Creative Bloq, you'll know that we're suckers for an inspired and original use of typography. We also love movie posters. So these creations from British artist and designer Pete of 17th & Oak are an inspiration made in heaven.

The prints pay typographic homage to classic movie and TV characters, building their image from their most famous quotes.

The posters feature the likes of Leon and Transformers

Pete has been working in design since early 2004, and his clients have included the British Royal Navy, Marks & Spencer, Best Western, and Bridgestone Tyres. He creates these 'Drive-In' posters on a commission basis - each one will only cost you £30.

The commissioned print won't be a one-of-kind but you'll be the first to receive that specific print. They're A3 and printed on 280gsm card, which means they will fit into any standard A3 frame.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any inspiring uses of typography in movie posters? Let us know in the comments box below!