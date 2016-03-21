20 top uses of typography in a logotype

Creating a logo design that sums up a brand can be an extraordinarily challenging task for even the most accomplished creative director or graphic designer. Capturing the personality, style and essence of the company is something that's very difficult to do when you've only got a small canvas to work with.

Fortunately, there are a lot of different methods and techniques that you can apply to influence the style of a logotype, from the colour palette and visual imagery that you choose, to the typeface, white space – and even the negative space – that you use.

Talking type

The typeface, in particular, that you use has a huge bearing on the personality of the logo design. Easy to read, tall, serif fonts can give the impression of professionalism and elegance while a rounded, curvier typeface can lend the idea that the brand is friendly, fun and perhaps a bit less serious.

Below is a collection of beautifully designed logotype examples, which all use typography effectively to give some insight into the style and personality of the company behind the logo design.

01. Zookcity

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/659558-Zookcity-Logo

02. Red Dirt Road

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/672322-Red-Dirt-Road-Logo

03. Fresh

Source: http://seanwes.com/2012/fresh-logo/

04. Alsoa

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/416706-Alsoa-Logo-Type

05. Pixel Union

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/489840-P2-Union-Cut

06. Finio

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/396942-Finio-logo-2

07. Unreel

Source: http://logopond.com/gallery/detail/21110

08. Established 89

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/132570-Est-89-logo

09. Turn It Up

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/624646-Turn-It-Up-logo-design

10. Zeitgeist

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/699538-zeitgeist-records-label-logo-design

11. Plexus Puzzles

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/68764-Plexus-Puzzles-Logo

12. TurnLeft

Source: http://logopond.com/gallery/detail/60942

13. Hook & Irons

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/723173-Hook-Irons-Co-Final-Logo

14. Deahla

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/725010-Charitable-Filmaking-Type

15. Snapguide

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/427726-New-logo

16. Layer Cake

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/764452-Layer-Cake-V2

17. Young Guns Brewing Company

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/414179-Young-Guns-Brewing-Co-Logo-Suggestion-1

18. Negative

Source: http://logopond.com/gallery/detail/74689

19. Spool

Source: http://dribbble.com/shots/108332-Spool-Logo

20. Kiski

Source: http://ffffound.com/image/5ddbe27a8272566e8dc83f832df31228c253bd22

Words: Alex Black

Alex Black writes for printing experts Print Express. In his spare time he studies graphic and web design, and is learning to code.

