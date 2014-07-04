Can you guess the movie with these retro film quote posters?

Reid brilliantly combines the film's designs with a world-famous quote

We're big fans of retro poster design here at Creative Bloq and when they combine some of our favourite cult movies, we couldn't be happier. Illustrator and designer Gordon Reid has produced a series of beautiful poster designs that celebrate some of the world's favourite movies with a subtle homage to the films overall designs.

"The project was inspired by an exhibition I took place in last year called Not For Rental, which had quite an open brief and encouraged artists to create film artwork but not to link to the film too much," explains Reid. "The more I got into the project, the more people would suggest quotes, which was great because that's how this became a series really, friends and peers contributing ideas from films.

"The artwork is subtly linked to the film. I was working on the Back to the Future print recently, which is based on the pattern from Marty McFly's bed clothes and colour scheme from the hoverboard. No one will get that reference, but the quote is really lovely and I think will mean something to a lot of people."

The prints are to be exhibited at the Hero Complex Gallery in LA 26 September to 12 October, at Bottleneck Gallery New York and at the London Illustration Fair between 5-6 July.

