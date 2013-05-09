Typekit brings desktop fonts to Photoshop

Here's a feature of the new version of Photoshop - Photoshop CC - that has us really excited: the ability to sync fonts from web type service Typekit to your desktop.

Indeed, all of the new generation of Adobe apps (which are available through its new Creative Cloud subscription service) come with Typekit integration for print. That means you can download and use fonts from 175 professional font families at no additional cost.

Faster workflow

Not only could this be a big money saver, it could be very handy in terms of workflow. For example, if you're designing a website that will use web fonts, but you first need to show your client a Photoshop mockup of what it will look like, you'll be able to download the equivalent desktop fonts quickly and easily.

While many have criticised Adobe's move to a subscription model, it's this kind of joined-up thinking that has won them some influential fans like web design guru Jeffrey Zeldman, who praises the way Adobe and Typekit are working together in this blog post.

Will you be updating from Photoshop CS6 to Photoshop CC? Let us know in the comments!