Striking urban typography captured in the wild

Guerrilla typography was spotted while the author was walking her dog

Lidia Varesco Racoma is a graphic designer and typography addict based in Chicago, Illinois. While walking her dog, she kept noticing great examples of typography in her neighbourhood so she started photographing them and posting them in her blog. And now she's colleated these typographic discoveries in a hardcover book, 'Typography in the City Volume 1: West Loop'.

Typography in the City is beautifully designed and full of fascinating fonts in the wild

She started her eponymous design studio, Lidia Varesco Design in November 2000; a boutique graphic design studio in Chicago that’s passionate about design and marketing.

"Typography has been one of my passions since art school," explains Racoma. "I started to notice typography around my Chicago neighbourhood while taking long walks with the dog that summer (my only exercise in my last month of pregnancy).

The book is divided into examples of numerals and lettering

"A letterform on a sign. An address number. Words spray painted on the ground. From the obvious to the obscure, I was intrigued and delighted by the typography I stumbled upon. All I had on hand was my cell phone, so I started snapping photos and sharing them."

Typography in the City is available from the blurb bookstore for $41.95 in the US, and £27.22 in the UK.

