Watch this! Oslo Airport promo vid

According to Marc Reisbig of Passion Pictures: "We were asked by Dinamo to make a film visualising the changes. The model was made by the excellent wearetheartdepartment. The miniature model, which had to be both architectural and animatable, was more than 2 meters long and had hundreds of pieces. It was built using a selection of hard woods to echo the design of the actual airport."

