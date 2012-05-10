Topics

Watch this! Oslo Airport promo vid

We just came across this little Norwegian gem, created by Dinamo, 4 , wearetheartdepartment and Passion Pictures to promote the expansion of Oslo Airport by 2017.

Working directly from the architect's blueprints, wearetheartdepartment built this brilliant short to promote the growth of Oslo's Gardermoen airport. The scale model - which had to be both representative and animatable - was a whopping three metres in size, and was constructed using hard woods to echo the planned construction.

According to Marc Reisbig of Passion Pictures: "We were asked by Dinamo to make a film visualising the changes. The model was made by the excellent wearetheartdepartment. The miniature model, which had to be both architectural and animatable, was more than 2 meters long and had hundreds of pieces. It was built using a selection of hard woods to echo the design of the actual airport."

