50 classic video game cover art redesigns

Video games often serve as the perfect inspiration for an illustration, and it often seems like every designer has at least one reinterpretation of a video game cover in their portfolio, but this project wins the prize for sheer volume.

South American design blog Spacio Diseño got together 50 designers to each produce their take on a favourite video game, and the result is a delightful and varied collection of images, some of them straight interpretations of old classics and some of them frankly bonkers reboots of the gaming greats.

And if 50 isn't enough for you, it seems that the project's found its second wind as it's now billed on Spacio Diseño as 100 Video Game Covers, with new artwork being added all the time. We can't wait to see what appears next.

Take a look at some of our favourite picks from the collection...

01. Boli – Super Mario World

Boli's take on the SNES instalment of the Super Mario series is a twisted, painterly take on everyone's favourite Italian plumber; he looks like he might be a bit too keen on the old grappa and his moustache is getting a little unruly.

02. Warrior Vincent – Rayman Legends

Rayman gets a bit of a graffiti makeover in this image by Warrior Vincent, but he still has his trademark hands and feet completely unconnected to his body.

03. Tavo Montañez – Metroid

The original Metroid caused a bit of a stir when it revealed right at the end that its armour-clad main character, Samus Aran, was female. Tavo Montañez' Metroid cover art gives the game away with this rendering of Samus in a thoughtful pose.

04. Robe Prieto – Donkey Kong

It's all about the bananas and barrels for Donkey Kong in Robe Pieto's illustration, which owes more to DK's later adventures than his original appearance as Mario's arch-enemy.

