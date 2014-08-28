8-bit style parallax site charts the evolution of mobile gaming

Which mobile gaming console has been your favourite over the years?

The evolution of mobile gaming is packed full of product designs over the decades. From the bulky gems of 1976 to the sleek offerings of today, games and their consoles have come a long way. Here, gaming site Tombola has put together a brilliant parallax scrolling microsite to chart the evolution of such consoles.

"Taking a trip down memory lane, the nostalgic piece celebrates 25 years of the Gameboy, as well as a range of memorable consoles and games," they explain. "It also includes favourite game memories from the experts, opening up a chance for viewers to debate their personal favourites or simply to share memories."

With inclusions from notable games journalists Stuart Campbell, Will Freeman, Jem Alexander, Gerald Lynch and Alex Seedhouse, it's a trip down memory lane that's well worth taking. Take a look at the website and let us know which one has been your favourite.

What do you think is next for mobile gaming? Let us know in the comments box below!