Play B-Reel's ridiculously fun VR game while you wait for beer o'clock

If you're counting the minutes until the weekend, here's something to help you pass the time.

B-Reel Creative has developed a prototype for Android and Google Cardboard that takes a pick-up-and-play approach to VR gaming.

The game, Stupid Big Hands, puts you in a first-person perspective as you navigate a city to different checkpoints, undertaking a series of short tasks before time runs out.

So far so good.

You play as George: an everyday young guy living in the city. He's just like you, or us, doing the kind of normal, everyday things that everybody does.

Except he's 50m tall. That's 160ft. And he has absurdly big hands.

As you'll quickly find out, it isn't easy having a pair of stupid big hands. And when George's confidence increases, so does his speed.

Tempted? Then check out the fantastic game trailer above and give it a try. Alternatively, take a look behind the scenes at some of the design lessons the B-Reel team learned during the experiment.

You're welcome.

