Videogame trailer pushes the boundaries of film

To demonstrate their latest XBox racing game's realistic physics, as well as challenge themselves and create an amazing video, the team behind the Forza franchise have created no ordinary game trailer.

Developers Turn 10 took a McLaren 12C supercar, strapped celebrated stuntman and racing driver Tanner Faust in it, a camera on the engine block, and fired the lot past 680 frames of in-game footage printed on aluminum panels at a maximum filming speed of 120mph. They've called the project Forza FilmSpeed.

"We've captured game footage the only way a game like Forza Motorsport deserves to be captured," states the XBox YouTube page. "Though this may look like it was computed generated, what you're watching was shot entirely in-camera." With GTAV also being released this week, we love the creative boundaries that are being pushed in the world of gaming right now.

Watch this! Behind the scenes of the shoot - the math:

