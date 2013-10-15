Vimeo adds new features to Vimeo Pro

Vimeo, the video sharing service that positions itself as a "platform for empowering creators" has today announced several major upgrades to its professional-grade service, Vimeo Pro. Aimed at filmmakers, creative professionals and anyone looking to showcase their work in high quality, the new Vimeo Pro, which costs $199 a year, now includes:

20GB of storage per week, up to 1TB a year. This is up to 20 times the previous annual capacity, and is equivalent to about five hours of HD video per week, with no limit on the number or duration of videos.

Uunlimited playback anywhere members’ videos appear: whether they're on Vimeo.com, embedded on other sites, or on connected TVs and mobile devices.

The VIP Customer Support service offered to Vimeo members now promises a response within one hour. Members will also get support email responses within one hour on business days, around the clock, and within one day on weekends, Eastern Time.

Vimeo Pro members have access to the newest version of Vimeo’s direct-distribution platform, Vimeo On Demand, which enables creators to set their own 'rent and buy' pricing, sell preorders of their work, and earn money from viewers with a 90/10 revenue split (after transaction costs).

"Vimeo is committed to empowering video creators of all levels with high-quality tools to reach their audiences," said Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor. "The new Pro upgrades offer members our highest class of service yet, enabling them to showcase, share, and earn revenue from their content in a beautiful environment."

For more information regarding the new Vimeo Pro, visit the website.

What's your preferred video platform? Let us know your views in the comments below!