Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Andrew Groves

It's the start of a new week, which means back to work for most of us. But more importantly, it means free wallpaper time - hurrah! Yes, once again, we've teamed up with another brilliant designer to bring you this week's freebie for your iPhone, iPad, and desktop.

Andrew Groves is an illustrator and image maker, currently based in the woods of Sussex, UK. Natural phenomenon, wilderness exploration, and adventures are common themes in his work and his graphic style has been applied to commissions for a wide range of clients including Google, The New Yorker, Chevrolet, Foundation Skateboards, and many more. Alongside illustration he also makes wooden objects for Miscellaneous Adventures: a craft project and outdoor brand.

Groves on his illustration... "I really enjoy the challenge of making repeat patterns and thought this one would make for a good wallpaper.

"Like most of my work, this piece is inspired by the great outdoors and things I've seen on various trips and quests, which are then reinterpreted using simple shapes and limited colours."

