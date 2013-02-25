Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by João Oliveira

Happy Monday everyone! Kick start your week with this awesome wallpaper. Yes, once again, we've teamed up with yet another brilliant designer to bring you this week's freebie for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

João Oliveira

João Oliveira

João Oliveira is a freelance art director, designer and illustrator from Porto, Portugal. Oliveira is also the founder of multidisciplinary studio Onrepeat, which specializes in the creation of visuals for advertising campaigns, design of identities for brands, editorial design and typography design. For the past five years this talented designer has been colaborating with household brands such as Coca-Cola, Nike and Vodafone.

Oliveira on his artwork..."This illustration was originally created for the Depthcore's 'Echoes' exhibition and it's about jazz.

My objective with this piece was to blend typography with illustration

"My objective with this piece, just like many others of mine, was to blend typography with illustration, resulting on this exuberant brass instrument made of letters and elements from different jazz instruments."

To download this cool wallpaper, simply follow the links below: