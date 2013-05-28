Grab your FREE wallpaper by Rob Green

It's free wallpaper time again guys - hurrah! Yes, once again, we've teamed up with another brilliant designer to bring you this week's freebie for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Rob Green is an award-winning art director from Birmingham, UK. He works broadly, covering everything from concept right through to design for print, TV and radio. "I’ve been fortunate enough to have met and worked with some brilliant minds, both in-agency and freelance," says Green, "which has only benefitted my own ability and progression since I got into the creative industry some eight years ago now. I’m always thinking, I’m always doing. I’m happiest when there’s a solution to find."

Green on his illustration: "Towards the end of April, I came across an article that posed the question 'What is the future of type?'. What interested me most was how to answer such a question.

Type is as timeless as it is future-proof in my opinion

"Amongst the various replies and responses, the one that caught my eye most was the answer given by the brilliant designer and typographer Erik Spiekerman, who said: 'You might as well ask: What is the future of mankind? Why could anybody ask such a general and unspecific question? I’ll still answer it. The future of type is the past of type: visual language. As long as we speak and write, we’ll have type. Different voices, different messages, different media: different type.'"

"It was this insight that inspired me to create this typographic piece. The reason I’ve simplified it to 'The future of type is...' is because that kind of question is so open to interpretation. What excites me about type is exactly that; interpretation. What starts out as words can become so much more. As I’ve attempted to show here, with careful layout and considered cropping, type has always had the strength to create incredible imagery. It’s as timeless as it is future-proof in my opinion."

To download this wallpaper, simply follow the links below: