Exclusive! FREE Man of Steel-inspired wallpaper by Joe Stone

By  

Celebrate the release of the new Superman movie in style with this free downloadable wallpaper for your tablet, smartphone or desktop.

Today, Man of Steel - the eagerly anticipated 'reboot' of the Superman franchise - is released in cinemas. So to celebrate the comeback of one of the most famous superheroes of all time, we teamed up with top illustrator and die-hard Superman fan Joe Stone to bring you this exclusive, free wallpaper for your iPhone, iPad and desktop. You lucky, lucky things!

Joe Stone

Joe Stone is a freelance designer and illustrator based in the UK. During his creative career, Stone has worked with clients ranging from international exhibition organisers to local start-ups on brand, print and digital design. After being raised on a steady diet of comic books, video games and movies Stone, in his own words "somehow ended up as a complete nerd", with pop culture influences playing a pretty big role in a lot of his work, especially self-initiated and more personal projects.

Stone on his artwork

"Having had a lifelong obsession with comic books, Superman is a hugely important character to me," says Stone, "Initially the idea of producing an image of him struck me as quite daunting and I spent a long time trying to think of some witty or clever way to depict him.

I'm fascinated with presenting pop-culture characters as iconography

"After some serious 'research' (i.e. spending a few hours re-reading some of my favourite Superman stories) I soon realised that his costume and colour palette alone are so recognisable that a more simple image would end up being much more striking.

"I'm fascinated with presenting pop-culture characters as iconography, so tried to strip away as much detail as I could to present him in as iconic a way as possible. His cape flowing in the wind let me give the image a sense of movement despite the stoic, static pose, as well as being representative of some of the symbolism attached to the character."

Download for iPhone (640 x 960)

Download for iPhone5 (640 x 1136)

Download for iPad (2048 x 2048)

Download for desktop (1920 x 1080)

