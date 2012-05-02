Spotify iPad app is here!

In this launch video (below) that pokes fun at the previous Spotify user experience on the iPad, the company highlights a host of the great functionality available in the Spotify iPad app. With 18 million songs at your fingertips, it's clear that Spotify has put a lot of effort into the search functionality within the Spotify iPad app, as well as ensuring that interacting with playlists has been significantly improved on the iPhone experience.

Key new features in thew Spotify iPad app include:

Retina graphics for iPad - sharper images for album art and the like

A number of user experience improvements to the app's search functionality

New 'Now Playing' full-screen view with high-def album art

Search for playlists, users and music - all from the same view

Check out what's hot and find trending playlists & songs amongst your friends

Inbox grouped by user for easy searching

Gapless playback and crossfade

AirPlay integration

Of all these features we think the integration of AirPlay, which means you'll be able to stream music to any AirPlay supported device, will provide an added incentive for users of the free version to upgrade to the Premium subscription model.

We're particularly excited by the way the Spotify iPad app handles playlists

The Spotify iPad app is available in the App Store now: http://itunes.apple.com/app/spotify/id324684580?mt=8. And, though you'll need a premium subscription to use the Spotify iPad app, non-subscribers can sign up to a 30-day Spotify Premium free trial.

You can get the full Spotify for iPad review over at TechRadar. And check out the special 1995 playlist for our sister site Computer Arts' 200th issue: http://spoti.fi/HCtV4H.