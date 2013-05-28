Content-driven portfolio site perfectly executed

Antoine Llorca is a product designer and software engineer from San Francisco. His personal website is a straightforward showcase of his recent endeavours displayed in custom HTML-based browser shells that fit their contents into the current viewport.

"I chose a responsive layout because there's a fair number of users who look at my work on mobile devices," explains Llorca. "Since I also have a contact form, it's important people can quickly contact me regardless of device specifics and characteristics."

The beauty of Llorca's portfolio is in the simplicity and elegance of the execution. It's clearly a content-driven design that's well considered from the ground up, working from the valuable content (his portfolio) outwards without diminishing the message with superfluous design cosmetics.

