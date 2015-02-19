New scrolling site presents the web's finest CSS puns beautifully

What do you call eight Hobbits? A Hobbyte! Why do Java developers wear glasses? Because they can't C#!
The grey worlds of technology and development haven't traditionally proved fertile ground for jokes. Nobody knows why but, theories do exist.
That's all changed today. Today Saijo George – organiser of the Melbourne SEO Meetup - has released CSS-Puns. It's a collection of the finest CSS related rib-ticklers around.
Humour and looks
On a serious and design-minded note, CSS-Puns is a modest yet beautiful, horizontal scrolling site. The typography is clear, and the colour pallet is muted. There are some cute animated transitions too.
One final thing - What makes the text hyper? Too much Java.
Words: Martin Cooper
Like this? Read these!
- Get started with WebRTC
- How to build an app: try these great tutorials
- Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection