Dribbble's basketball site has a beautiful simplicity

United Pixelworkers and Dribbble have teamed up to create The Brackets, the first annual NCAA Tournament bracket mega-pool open to anyone in the web and design community (non-US visitors click here for an explanation of what that all means). The site has a beautiful simplicity to it, making it worth a visit even if you're not interested in basketball.

"We used Simple Bracket from Studio Neat to make it easy to administrate, and we recruited Shopify and Squarespace to amp up the prizes," explains United Pixelworkers developer, Nathan Peretic. "It's been a lot of fun. We plan on making it bigger and better every year," he adds.

Fixed navigation

The fixed navigation is styled with border-radius properties and is colour coded to match the corresponding sections. Those sections utilise RGBA background colours to set the alpha to less than one, which allows the fixed-position bracket background graphic to show through.

The bracket background is a nice, subject-appropriate touch. It also took a bit of love to implement, explains Peretic. "Some browsers (iOS) don't support background-attachment: fixed, so we simulate it with a fixed position element. It's a hack, but it's trivial and doesn't get in anyone’s way."

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 242.

Like this? Read these!

How to build an app: try these great tutorials

The best free web fonts for designers

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

Have you seen any cool examples of website design? Let us know in the comments below...