20 Christmas gift ideas for web designers

Find a gift or be inspired by our list of useful, interesting and playful ideas for the web designer in your life.

If you're stuck for ideas, or simply fancy treating yourself to a gift this holiday, check out our 20 favourite Christmas gift ideas for web designers and developers.

01. Lifta Desk Organiser

Gifts for web designers 4

These beautifully crafted monitor stands are available in Ash, Oak and Birch Ply, and provide an aperture underneath the monitor/computer to store your mouse and keyboard. Perfect for the web designer who knows quality.

02. Floppy disk coasters

  • Price: £16.36
  • Available from: Etsy

Remmber the days of the floppy disk? These once nifty little devices are now a thing of the distant past, but that's not to say they don't have other uses, such as these cool drinks coasters. A brilliant gift idea for any old school web designers.

03. UI Stencils

Gifts for web designers 2

This is a great little work-aid provides a series of apertures cut into a stainless steel rule, each defining a different UI element. The basic kit comes with a mechanical pencil and is designed to work with either a specific sketch pad, or a download-and-print A4/Letter template. You can also get nicer writing implements if you're prepared to spend a little more.

04. Typodarium 2015

  • Price: £13.33
  • Available from: Amazon

Typodarium is a daily calendar that provides a showcase of 365 different fonts. Perfect for the typography lover, the 2014 edition had a beautiful, rich blue finish, while the 2015 version features neon orange and pink and some wonderful fonts!

05. Cascading Style Sheets Tee

Gifts for web designers 5

Part of a range of geeky web designer t-shirts, this particular option from The Unrefinery calls out CSS. Also available are HTML, WWW and battery-charging designs. There are some nice web-inspired pin badges and earrings available in the same store, so it's well worth a browse around.

06. Pixel Mouse

Gifts for web designers 6

  • Price: £14.85
  • Available from: Amazon

For the web designer who has absolutely everything, this quirky pixel mouse replicated the 'pointer' cursor type most commonly seen when you hover over a link on a web page. More suited as a secret santa gift than anything else, it’s a fun-if-twee option.

07. Cosmonaut Wide-Grip Stylus

Gifts for web designers 7

  • Price: £22.99
  • Available from: Amazon

This beautifully packaged tablet-friendly stylus looks and feels a lot like a chunky marker. It's perfect for the web designer who likes to draft out designs on their tablet, offering a comfortable grip and an excellent tip that’s responsive and durable.

08. Cooking for Geeks

Gifts for web designers 8

  • Price: £15.30
  • Available from: Amazon

This fantastic book, written by Jeff Potter, offers some of the science behind cooking and answers burning questions such as how quickly will a pizza cook in a 500 degree oven? It’s orientated towards anyone with a technical approach to life, so is more likely to suit a developer than a designer, but we’ve read it ourselves and can thoroughly recommend it for everyone.

09. Foldable

Gifts for web designers 9

Foldable.me offers a service whereby you can design a paper-craft person, and the net will be shipped out to you on pre-scored card stock. The online design tool makes it easy to customise the design to match the recipient, or you can buy a gift certificate and let them design their own.

10. EcoDIY Elephant Speaker

Gifts for web designers 10

  • Price: $22.50
  • Available from: Area+

This charming cardboard elephant incorporates a speaker in the ear, with a 3.5mm headphone jack allowing you to connect it up to your phone, tablet or laptop. Made from recycled materials, this is part of a wider collection of eco animals each offering a different purpose including a desk lamp and a pen holder.

