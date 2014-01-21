Creative talks website is an inspiration in itself

CreativeMornings was started in 2008 by Tina Roth Eisenberg as a simple monthly morning talk and meetup event, including breakfast free of charge. CreativeMornings has continued to grow around the world and, late last year, launched a new website.

Built by New York-based Oak studios, the website is clean and easy to use. JavaScript features heavily. The site also uses Ruby for the backend and SCSS, Haml and CoffeeScript for the frontend.

CreativeMornings new site is clean and easy to use

“SCSS allows us to store commonly used colours and dimensions as variables, so if we ever want to change something, we only have to change one line,” says partner and frontend developer sawyer Hollenshead. “We also use SCSS mixins and functions for responsive styles throughout the entire site,” he adds.

The video content is controlled via YouTube’s IFrame player API with the atrament web and Proxima nova fonts delivered by Typekit. Some new HTML5 elements are also used; it’s good to see the <time> element being used with the datetime attribute.

