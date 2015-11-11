Diversity campaign gives away free stock images

Women of Color in Tech, an organisation supporting non-white women and other minorities working in the tech industry, believes it's particularly tricky to find good images of non-white women doing technical things. So they've come up with a fix for this situation.

Their gallery of free-to-use stock photos contains images of women of different racial backgrounds using laptops, reading technical manuals, and working in offices that look like they're startups or web agencies.

The first batch of #WOCinTech photos are available under a Creative Commons (Attribution) license. This means that you may copy, distribute, and display the images as long as you attribute #WOCinTech Chat. Otherwise, you are free to use them as you wish.

However, they politely ask that "you use these photos to show a different representation of all women in tech. That you use these images in pieces about entrepreneurs, software engineers, infosec professionals, IT analysts, marketers, and other people who make up the tech ecosystem."

