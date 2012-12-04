Fiasco Design reveals brand new responsive site

Fiasco Design is a Bristol based creative agency, winning awards for their work in animation, illustration, branding, web design, art direction and more. After working around the clock and with a series of online cryptic hints, Fiasco have finally unveiled their brand new website.

The new site has a far sleeker look than its predecessor

Fresh from their recent award winning mobile-responsive site design for Crack Magazine and Nightmare High, the team decided to give themselves the same treatment and create a mobile-ready site of their own. As mobile traffic continues to increase that of desktop visits, the site has included important features such as 'email to friend' and integrated comment systems.

A change of identity

The team at Fiasco have become more refined, mature and confident over the past year and this change in identity reflects that. The type of work the company are now producing echoes that of their growing maturity, making it the perfect time for the change in brand.

A look at what went into the site's design process

Social integration

Ben Steers, co-founder and MD, said of the launch: “We felt strongly that our existing brand was not in-line with the work we were doing and the clients we were working for. Our website felt rigid and dated with key aspects such as social integration and mobile compatibility ignored.

"So often we would preach to our clients about the importance of mobile and being considerate to the user and yet we were falling down in these very same areas."

The new branding provides a more mature look for the creative agency

Self-initiated projects

Ben continues, “We’re really happy with what we've produced and the timeframe in which we've managed to complete it in. Self-initiated projects are often the hardest to finalise as deadlines get stretched and the goal posts are constantly moving.

"However, setting out a set of objectives from the start, with a list of clear criteria has helped us to make quick, informed decisions and kept the process on track.”

