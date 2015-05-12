Free ebook on minimalist web trends

Topics

Minimalism is one of the most enduring trends in web design given its timeless elegance and clear presentation of content. While cycles of popularity come and go, the design technique is a classic and lasting visual philosophy for designers across all mediums including web design.

Listed as a top 10 design tool by .net magazine, UXPin has created a free ebook that explores the origins, evolution, and future of minimalism in web design. Web UI Trends Present & Future: The Elegance of Minimalism dives into the techniques, trends, and philosophies behind some of the crispest and most elegant sites on the web.

The free ebook includes:

  • 28 stunning examples of best practices in minimalist web design
  • Topics include spatial design, visual harmony, contrasting UI elements, forms of symmetry, minimalist textures, minimalist aesthetic vs. philosophy, and more
  • Hand-picked list of top design resources for minimalist web design
  • Straightforward format that explains topics in terms of real-world application

