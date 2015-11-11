Free ebook on working with web developers

Download this free book today!

Successful web design requires collaboration between teams, but that's not always as easy as it seems and there can be a number of frustrations developers have with designers.

The Designer's Guide to Collaborating with Developers can help, with advice on real-life practices instead of just theory. Written by designer and developer Jake Rocheleau, the ebook is based on his own experience as well as advice cited from experts around the web.

As part of the free design library created by the prototyping app UXPin, the e-book includes five chapters on how to work with developers at every stage in the design process. This books explores such topics as:

tips for open and honest communication and smoother handoffs

addressing developer concerns during wireframing and prototyping

how to include developers in gathering user feedback

creating mockups that "developers won't hate," even in responsive formats

how to follow good visual hygiene to reduce headaches

the importance of style guides in creating a common language

aspects of development that every designer should know

This quick read could be the key to a more functional, efficient, and friendly relationship between you and your developers. Take a look and share it with friends.

Download this free ebook now.

