How to do responsive web design in the real world

Responsive web design is hard, and that's before clients, colleagues and stakeholders get involved. Everyone has their own opinion, and once you add a bunch of opinionated people to your responsive build then things can start to feel nearly impossible.

So what do you do about it? In this talk from Generate New York back in April, Matt D Smith from Studio Mds digs into what it takes to handle both the pixels and the people really well, and walks through a systematic, designer-focused process that will make your next responsive project a success.

If you build sites for a living then you'll fine plenty in Matt's talk to inspire you and inform future projects. And if you could use more helpful advice, come along to a Generate conference!

