Design agency showcases its love for custom motorbikes

Combining great typography and cinematography, The Build is a striking piece of work

Based in Portland, Oregon, the folks at digital creative agency Instrument are big lovers of custom bikes. But rather than just mention this love in their Twitter header obliquely, or the 'About Us' page on their site, they've gone all out to create an online film about their hobby, The Build. And it's really quite impressive.

After a simple but beautiful opening, you can choose between three short films that cover different stories from the world of custom bike design. As well as some stellar cinematography, the typography is also something really rather special.

Based in Portland, Instrument is a multidiscliplinary team of 80 producers, storytellers, designers, animators, engineers, creative coders, filmmakers and content creators. We have to admit we hadn't heard of them before, but we'll certainly be keeping a close eye on their work from now on...

Head over to The Build for the full experience.

Have you seen an inspirational film? Let us know in the comments box below!