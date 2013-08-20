JavaScript used to great effect on design studio website

Interaction design studio Booreiland, based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, has created a gem for its portfolio site - watch for those particle effects in the bottom left!

To achieve the goals for such a visual site, they opted for something a little more custom when building. "We use JavaScript to power our single page app and made custom build scripts for concatenating and minimising the output," explains partner and creative director Wimer Hazenberg.

"While coding our website with these custom-build scripts, we realised that text editor actually was the content management syste (CMS). With a couple of keystrokes, we could build a new version of the app, complete with references to new content. It just took a couple of extra templating functions to have a custom 'CMS' specifically made for our type of use, without all the extra stuff of established CMSes."

Have you seen any inspirational examples of web design recently? Let us know in the comments!