Jonathan Snook to speak at Generate New York

We're excited to announce that Jonathan Snook will be speaking at our conference, Generate, on 17 April 2015 in New York.

Snook will be exploring how to write scalable and modular CSS that can grow with projects, as they develop. The talk will be called CSS Workflow from the Ground Up.

Snook's web career spans over 15 years. He writes about tips, tricks and bookmarks on his blog, has co-authored two books, and self-published the opinionated ebook, Scalable and Modular Architecture for CSS.

Generate NY – brought to you by net magazine and Creative Bloq – is a one day, two track conference that promises a mix of practical, technical and inspirational talks.

Elsewhere at Generate NY, Val Head will discuss CSS animation, and Pamela Pavliscak will explore the emotional connection we have with our devices. The day will close with Mike Monteiro's keynote presentation: 13 Ways Designers Screw Up Client Presentation.

The growing list of top speakers also include Dave Rupert, Anton Repponen and lots more.

Follow net magazine on Twitter and be first to hear about new Generate speakers, and special offers on tickets.

Buy now and you'll save $100 on your ticket price. This offer is limited to the first 50 tickets sold, so don't delay. Buy your ticket now!