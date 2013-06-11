Beautifully responsive website charts tales of regret

The project showcases tales of lost love throughout the world

No Time for Love is a captivating project collecting together "stories of regret from people dealing with the delicate balance of life, love and labour". Originally an art installation in the Ackland Art Museum in the University of North Carolina, it's now been turned into this responsive website.

The site, which allows you to submit your own regrets and browse those of others, has a clean and simple layout that adapts to different devices and screen sizes beautifully.

The project was led by designer and developer Chris Barr, an artist, designer, and media professional living and working in Miami. Barr explains that attaining a greater reach than that offered was the site’s goal. "The display device in the museum was an iPad-based kiosk, and the intention was to have the project extend beyond the gallery space and local community," he says.

It’s fascinating to see how a responsive approach has transformed a truly inspiring project that was essentially locked in an isolated museum display into something that’s accessible on the web for the world to see, regardless of the device or connection speed they’re using to view the exhibit.

