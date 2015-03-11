Mesmerizing site visualises how people travel for their passions

Global events like The Olympics, a Rolling Stones gig, and the Superbowl draw in fans from around the planet. Fans on the Move is a mesmerizing new visualisation that depicts the complexity and scale of an event's ability to pull in people.

Not only is the site beautiful to behold, it skillfully conveys the huge population movement numbers that might otherwise be hard to comprehend.

The site, designed by Spain's ElkanoData for TicketBits, draws in travel data from over 16,000 events that occurred over the last three years.

It's a great example of the way data vizualisation is being pushed to new limits on the web, thanks in part to a huge array of new tools. Check out our list of the best data vizualisation tools to learn more.

Words: Martin Cooper

Like this? Read this!